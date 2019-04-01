Monday, 1 April 2019

Petříček to visit Latvia for V4-NB8 meeting

Prague Daily Monitor |
1 April 2019

Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek (CSSD) will visit Latvia on Monday for the annual meeting of Foreign Ministers from the Visegrad 4 (V4) and Nordic-Baltic (NB8) groupings. According to MZV.cz, the ministers will discuss security issues including Transatlantic cooperation, cyber security and hybrid threats.

Other issues on the table include relations with Russia and Ukraine, the EU's Eastern Partnership, relations with China, migration and human rights.