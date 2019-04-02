Electric cars to have special plates for free parking in Prague
Councillors at City Hall decided on Monday that electric cars will have free parking in the city's blue parking zones. They will not need to specially register their cars, to avail of the service, unlike the previous practice.
According to Czech Television, all electric cars in the city, will now get special license plates allowing them to park freely in the zones. Hybrid car owners on the other hand, will now have to pay CZK 100 annually, for discounted parking permission and will need to apply separately, at their local municipal office.
