Tuesday, 2 April 2019

Neurologist Martin Bareš elected Rector of Masaryk University

Prague Daily Monitor |
2 April 2019

Czech Television reports that Martin Bares, who is currently the Dean of the Medical Faculty of Masaryk University and a well-known neurologist, was elected Rector of the country's second largest university in Brno, on Monday.

Bares will take over from Mikulas Bek, from the beginning of September 2019, for a four-year term. President Milos Zeman will have to formally confirm Bares' appointment before he can begin his duties.