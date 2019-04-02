Neurologist Martin Bareš elected Rector of Masaryk University
Czech Television reports that Martin Bares, who is currently the Dean of the Medical Faculty of Masaryk University and a well-known neurologist, was elected Rector of the country's second largest university in Brno, on Monday.
Bares will take over from Mikulas Bek, from the beginning of September 2019, for a four-year term. President Milos Zeman will have to formally confirm Bares' appointment before he can begin his duties.
