Prague 1 to begin trials to control noise on popular streets
The Prague 1 municipality announced on Monday that a trial traffic-control regime would go into place for three weekends in April. The scheme will limit vehicular traffic to residents only, from 10 P.M. to 3 A.M to reduce street noise.
The restrictions will apply on Dlouhá, V Kolkovně, Rámová, Masná, Kozí and Rybná streets, around the Old Town Square, on the nights of the 12th, 13th, 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th of April.
For years, residents of these streets have complained of noise caused by drunken revellers and the high amount of taxis and vehicular traffic in the wee hours of the morning.
