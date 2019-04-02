Tram accident in Brno leaves dozens injured
A serious accident in Brno on Monday afternoon, involving a tram and a trolleybus, left dozens of people injured. The accident took place on the corner of the Masná and Krenova streets in the city centre.
According to the emergency health services, 40 people were hurt in the collision, when the trolleybus swerved into the empty tram and 13 people have been injured seriously. The cause of the collision is still unknown.
The streets were closed for a number of hours after the accident, complicating the traffic situation in the centre of Brno.
- Login to post comments
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny!
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny! Explore the Czech Republic's beer scene. From small breweries to cool pubs and bars where you can enjoy the country's top seller. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with The Pivo Project.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.