Tuesday, 2 April 2019

Tram accident in Brno leaves dozens injured

Prague Daily Monitor |
A serious accident in Brno on Monday afternoon, involving a tram and a trolleybus, left dozens of people injured. The accident took place on the corner of the Masná and Krenova streets in the city centre.

According to the emergency health services, 40 people were hurt in the collision, when the trolleybus swerved into the empty tram and 13 people have been injured seriously. The cause of the collision is still unknown.

The streets were closed for a number of hours after the accident, complicating the traffic situation in the centre of Brno.