Every other Czech has some sort of loan
Novinky.cz reports that approximately one half of the Czech population is in debt and owes money in the form of a bank loan, mortgage, consumer credit, car-leasing agreement or non-bank borrowings.
Based on data from a survey conducted by Nielsen Admosphere, approximately 60% of people between the age group of 35 to 44, have a loan but, conversely, only 39% of people above the age of 45, owe money. 20% of all loans are property mortgages and a sixth of all people owe money on their credit cards or have consumer loans.
A number of people surveyed indicated that they would be willing to take out more loans in the future, in addition to their existing debt.
