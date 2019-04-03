More Salmonella found in Polish meat
The State Veterinary Administration (SVS) found Salmonella bacteria in a half tonne of chicken meat that originated in Poland. According to Novinky.cz, the bacteria was found in a batch of meat supplied by Polish firm Dromico, to Czech firm Astra Maso in Novy Bydzov, with an expiry date of March 24th, 2019.
The meat was intended for catering facilities and did not see much retail distribution. So far, no one has fallen ill from the contaminated meat and according to the SVS, the risk is minimal if the meat is cooked properly.
