Pilsner Urquell reports record sales
Pravo reports that the Pilsner Urquell brewery reported sales of 7.2 million hectolitres of beverages, in 2018, up 3.8% from the previous year. 2018 reversed trends from previous years as demand for beer grew in pubs and restaurants and shops.
Sales of tap beer in pubs and restaurants, rose by 2%, but the largest increases came in the sales of ciders and non-alcoholic beers, with Birell, the brewery's non-alcoholic beer brand, seeing a 20% increase.
Pilsner Urquell also reported greater interest in the new beers it added to its portfolio, including those in the Gambrinus and Radegast stables.
