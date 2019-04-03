Wednesday, 3 April 2019

Zeman on official visit to Austria

Prague Daily Monitor |
3 April 2019

President Milos Zeman began a 3-day official visit to Vienna on Tuesday evening, when he met with Czechs living in the Austrian capital at the Czech Embassy.

According to Hrad.cz, Zeman will be formally welcomed by the Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Wednesday morning, before he visits the parliament and meets with Wolfgang Sobotka, the President of the Austrian National Council, in the afternoon.

On Thursday morning, Zeman will meet with controversial right-wing Austrian politician Norbert Hofer, before his return to Prague in the afternoon.