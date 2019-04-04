Friday, 5 April 2019

D3 highway construction around České Budějovice to begin this month

Czech Television reports that the construction of a major section of the D3 highway around Ceske Budejovice, will begin later this month. The Hochtief, Colas and M-Silnice alliance, will build a seven-kilometre-long section between Úsilný and Hodějovice, which bypasses Budejovice.

It should come into operation in 2022. The D3 highway will eventually connect Prague to the Austrian border near Linz, running though Tabor and Budejovice, and has been one of the most-delayed highway construction projects in the country. The cost of the construction is expected to be CZK 5.3 billion.