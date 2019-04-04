Friday, 5 April 2019

ODS fails to remove Klaus Jr. as Chair of Education Committee

Prague Daily Monitor |
4 April 2019

The Civic Democrats expressed dismay at their inability to remove renegade and former party member Vaclav Klaus Jr., as the Chair of the Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to Czech Television, the ODS nominated Martin Baxa to replace Klaus Jr., during Tuesday's committee meeting, but Baxa did not get enough votes, to ensure his election as Chair, in a secret ballot.

The ODS alleged that Klaus was being supported by members of ANO, SPD and the Communists, and ANO was not keeping its word.