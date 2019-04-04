Over 400 cases of measles reported so far
Czech Television reports that over 400 cases of measles have been reported across the country, in the first four months of this year. This is almost double the number of cases reported in 2018. The worst hit regions are Prague, Moravia-Silesia and Hradec Kralove.
Prague so far, has seen 135 cases in 2019, and is in the midst of an epidemic. Two-thirds of the cases in Prague have been adults, whose vaccination status has been difficult to ascertain. While vaccination for children is mandatory, a number of parents refuse to vaccinate, leading to the spread of the disease.
