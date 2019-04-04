Rodent cull begins in Prague
Czech Television reports that a massive rodent cull began in Prague, on Wednesday. The cull will last till October and cost the city approximately CZK 3.7 million. It is estimated that there are 4 or 5 rats per person in the city, with a total figure in the millions.
The cull will be aimed at the brown rats (Rattus Norvegicus) and black rats (Rattus Rattus), both of which are endemic in the city. The rats will be poisoned with bait.
- Login to post comments
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny!
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny! Explore the Czech Republic's beer scene. From small breweries to cool pubs and bars where you can enjoy the country's top seller. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with The Pivo Project.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.