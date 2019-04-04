Friday, 5 April 2019

Rodent cull begins in Prague

Prague Daily Monitor |
4 April 2019

Czech Television reports that a massive rodent cull began in Prague, on Wednesday. The cull will last till October and cost the city approximately CZK 3.7 million. It is estimated that there are 4 or 5 rats per person in the city, with a total figure in the millions.

The cull will be aimed at the brown rats (Rattus Norvegicus) and black rats (Rattus Rattus), both of which are endemic in the city. The rats will be poisoned with bait.