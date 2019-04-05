Controversial British right-winger's Parliament visit cancelled
Tommy Robinson, the far-right British nationalist, who once headed the English Defence League (EDL), was all set to speak at the Parliament, on Friday, according to Denik N.
However, as Czech Television reports, the organisers of the conference on family rights in the 21st Century, that invited Robinson, MP Milan Pour (ANO) and Senator Jitka Chalankova (Independent), decided to cancel the conference, late on Thursday, after an outpouring of criticism. Pour's party distanced itself from the event.
- Login to post comments
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny!
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny! Explore the Czech Republic's beer scene. From small breweries to cool pubs and bars where you can enjoy the country's top seller. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with The Pivo Project.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.