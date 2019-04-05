Saturday, 6 April 2019

Controversial British right-winger's Parliament visit cancelled

Prague Daily Monitor |
5 April 2019

Tommy Robinson, the far-right British nationalist, who once headed the English Defence League (EDL), was all set to speak at the Parliament, on Friday, according to Denik N.

However, as Czech Television reports, the organisers of the conference on family rights in the 21st Century, that invited Robinson, MP Milan Pour (ANO) and Senator Jitka Chalankova (Independent), decided to cancel the conference, late on Thursday, after an outpouring of criticism. Pour's party distanced itself from the event.