Saturday, 6 April 2019

D1 highway shut till Friday morning

Prague Daily Monitor |
5 April 2019

The D1, the country's most important highway, which runs between Prague and Brno, will be shut till Friday morning, due to a number of fallen trees. A section of the highway in Vysoscina, between the 119th and 134th kilometres, in the direction of Brno, has been cordoned off, as the Road and Motorway Directorate (RSD) removes trees, which fell due to heavy winds in the Czech highlands on Thursday. Elsewhere in the region, fallen trees knocked out electricity lines and stopped rail traffic.