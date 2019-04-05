Saturday, 6 April 2019

Protesters gather on Malostranské náměstí

Prague Daily Monitor |
5 April 2019

A number of protesters gathered on Malostranské náměstí, outside the Chamber of Deputies, on Thursday afternoon, to shout slogans. The protestors criticised Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) and the current government, which they called filled with Communists and former spies. According to Novinky.cz, the event was organised by the AUVA collective and the protestors promised to make it a regular event.