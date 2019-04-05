Protesters gather on Malostranské náměstí
A number of protesters gathered on Malostranské náměstí, outside the Chamber of Deputies, on Thursday afternoon, to shout slogans. The protestors criticised Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) and the current government, which they called filled with Communists and former spies. According to Novinky.cz, the event was organised by the AUVA collective and the protestors promised to make it a regular event.
- Login to post comments
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny!
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny! Explore the Czech Republic's beer scene. From small breweries to cool pubs and bars where you can enjoy the country's top seller. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with The Pivo Project.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.