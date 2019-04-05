Zeman finishes Austria visit
President Milos Zeman finished his 3-day visit to Austria on Thursday. At a press conference at the Czech Embassy in Vienna, at the end of the visit, Zeman said that he was very satisfied with the outcome of his trip and that it had produced positive results in a number of areas.
Zeman met with Austrian Transport Minister and right-wing former Presidential candidate Norbert Hofer, earlier on Thursday morning. After the meeting, Hofer promised that Austria would review its position on Zeman's favourite proposed Danube– Oder-Elbe canal.
