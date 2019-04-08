Tuesday, 9 April 2019

Babiš is cryptic about gov't changes, wants to consult Zeman first

Prague Daily Monitor |
8 April 2019

Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) told Television Prima, on Sunday that he would not rule out making changes to his ministers and that he will meet President Milos Zeman to discuss them first.

There is speculation that the much-criticized Transport Minister Dan Tok (ANO) and Industry Minister Marta Novakova (ANO), are on their way out of the cabinet.

Novakova was under fire recently for asking a representative of Taiwan to leave a meeting at her ministry, at the request of the Chinese representative. It is expected that Babis will meet Zeman this week.