Czechia has cyber defence capabilities but needs new law to put them in action
Czech Television reports that the country has in place sophisticated cyber defence capabilities, lead by a specialised office, but the required legislation to use them, is currently lacking. The office will focus on protecting Czech government assets, businesses and vital infrastructure, against hackers.
The government is currently discussing an amendment to the Military Intelligence Act, which it hopes to introduce into parliament shortly. If the amendment is successful, the new act could be in place by early 2020.
