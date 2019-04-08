Tuesday, 9 April 2019

Less men teaching at secondary schools

Prague Daily Monitor |
8 April 2019

Czech Television reports that the number of males teaching at secondary schools and conservatories in the country, has plummeted to its lowest level in the last seven years.

In 2012, males made up 42% (17551) of the teaching staff at secondary schools and conservatories. This number declined to 40 % (15,289), last year and it underlines a constant decline in the number of male teachers, over the seven-year period.

According to Renata Schejbalová, the Chairman of the Association of High-School Directors, males are discouraged by the low salaries in the field, despite attempts by the government to raise them.