Tuesday, 9 April 2019

ODS and STAN candidates win first round of Prague 9 Senatorial race

Prague Daily Monitor |
8 April 2019

Jan Jarolím, the long-term Mayor of Prague 9, from the Civic Democrats, won the first round of the Prague 9 Senatorial race, held over the weekend. Jarolím with 24.25% of the vote, narrowly beat scriptwriter David Smoljak (STAN) who got 23.53%.

Both will enter the final round of elections, which will be held in a week's time. According to irozhlas.cz, the turnout was only 18%, which was attributed to the fact that the election is being held to find a replacement for Senator Zuzana Baudysova (ANO).

Baudysova stepped down earlier this year, and the winner will only serve for a short period, till her original term ends.