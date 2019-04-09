Wednesday, 10 April 2019

Agriculture Minister Toman alleged to have conflict of interest

Prague Daily Monitor |
9 April 2019

Czech Television reports that Agriculture Minister Miroslav Toman (CSSD) is alleged to have a conflict of interest, due to a bunch of suspicious land deals made by his father, Miroslav Toman Sr., when Toman Jr. was a Deputy Minister at the ministry.

Toman Sr. allegedly sold different parcels of land to the state and the City of Prague, through his firm Xaverov, after he acquired them in often dubious conditions, making millions in the process. The journalists who investigated the matter are continuing to make further inquiries.