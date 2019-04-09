Wednesday, 10 April 2019

Teachers' salaries up by 11% last year

Prague Daily Monitor |
9 April 2019

Robert Plaga, the Minister for Education, Youth and Sports (ANO), announced at a press conference on Monday, that the average salary of teachers in the country rose by 11% to CZK 35,000 in 2018. Non-teaching staff at schools also saw an increase, with the average rising to CZK 20,000.

Plaga announced that his ministry was aiming to ensure that salaries for education staff continued to rise over the next years, with the average salary for teachers expected to be CZK 45,000 by 2021.