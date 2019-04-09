Transport Minister Ťok to quit
Transport Minister Dan Ťok (ANO) told Novinky.cz on Monday, that he will be exiting the government shortly. Ťok said that he had agreed on his exit with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) and that the PM would decide the exact date shortly.
Tok is the longest serving Transport Minister and took over the post in December 2014, serving both, in the previous Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD) government and in the current cabinet. Tok said he was exhausted and wanted to exit politics.
He has come under increasing criticism from the opposition in recent months, particularly due to the chaos caused by repairs to the D1 highway.
