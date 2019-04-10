Wednesday, 10 April 2019

Babiš to attend European Council meeting on Brexit in Brussels

Prague Daily Monitor |
10 April 2019

Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) will attend an extraordinary meeting of the European Council, on Wednesday, in Brussels. The meeting, with other heads of EU member states, will discuss the United Kingdom’s request to delay Brexit and Article 50, till the British parliament is able to vote on a deal.

As things stand, the UK will exit the EU on Friday, if the EU Council does not approve the extension. According to Vlada.cz, Babis said that early elections in the UK and a second referendum, with the UK choosing to remain in the EU, would be an ideal outcome.