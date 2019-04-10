Wednesday, 10 April 2019

Calls for KSČM chief's head grow louder

Prague Daily Monitor |
10 April 2019

Opposition parties joined MPs from the Communist party in calling for Vojtech Filip to step down from his role as KSCM Chair and Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.

According to Pravo, Filip lobbied for controversial businessman Tomas Horacek, after he was accused of tax fraud, by contacting the Finance Office in Usti nad Labem.

A number of opposition parties including STAN, TOP 09 and the Pirates, have called for Filip to step down, for misusing his constitutional authority. The KSCM currently provides outside support to the ANO-CSSD minority government.