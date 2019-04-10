Wednesday, 10 April 2019

Constitutional Court rules in favour of Russian hacker Nikulin

Prague Daily Monitor |
The Constitutional Court (US) ruled on Tuesdaym that Russian hacker Yevgeny Nikulin's rights had been violated, by former Justice Minister Robert Pelikan (independent, nominated by ANO), when he ordered his extradition to the United States, in March 2018.

The court ruled that Pelikan made his decision before Nikulin's request for asylum in the country had been heard and before Nikulin had had the chance to appeal the decision (in case it was rejected). Nikulin was eventually denied asylum, but the court wanted to set a precedent.