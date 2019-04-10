Wednesday, 10 April 2019

STAN suggests decentralisation of governance, moving offices out of Prague

Prague Daily Monitor |
STAN, the party of mayors and independents, suggested at a conference in the Chamber of Deputies, on Monday, that the country would be better off if several government bodies moved their offices from Prague, to the regions. STAN has drafted a law on the subject and is looking for support from other parties.

According to Czech Television, STAN believes the move will be made possible by rapid strides in e-governance, and several other countries like Norway and Estonia, have already implemented similar moves. The move will also help transfer wealth and jobs, to the regions from Prague, which is already quite wealthy.