Babiš announces replacements for Ťok and Nováková

Prague Daily Monitor |
11 April 2019

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) announced the names of replacements for Transport Minister Dan Ťok (for ANO) and Industry Minister Marta Nováková (for ANO) on Wednesday afternoon.

Ťok, who confirmed he had resigned on Monday, will be replaced by Vladimír Kremlík, who is currently a Deputy Director for Legal Services and Property Management at the Office for Government Representation in Property Affairs.

Nováková will be replaced by technocrat Karel Havlíček, who is currently Vice Chair of the Government Council for Research on Development and Innovation.