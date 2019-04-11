Thursday, 11 April 2019

Babiš to attend CEEC-China (16+1) meeting in Dubrovnik

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will travel to Dubrovnik to attend the CEEC-China (16+1) Conference, on Thursday and Friday. Heads of Government of 16 Central, Eastern and Southern European states will meet with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, at the conference.

The 16+1 forum has emerged as a new front for Chinese relations with Europe. According to Vlada.cz, the summit will focus on cooperation with China in the fields of trade and investment, infrastructure, transport and logistics, energy, industry, culture, education and tourism.

The high-level political meetings will be accompanied by a number of interactions between experts, businesspeople and academics, as well.