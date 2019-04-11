Thursday, 11 April 2019

Prices of new apartments in Prague keep rising

Prague Daily Monitor |
Novinky.cz reports that the prices of newly-built flats in the city, continue to rise. It is currently impossible to get a smaller sized 2+kk newly-built flat, with an area between 48 and 55 sq.m., for less than CZK 4 million.

Prices for bigger, 3+kk flats begin at around CZK 5 million. In many cases, these flats are available in the Prague 9 and Prague 10 districts, which remain the most affordable in the city.

Prospective flat buyers would be better off buying an older flat and reconstructing it, according to experts, as these flats are still available for significantly lower prices.