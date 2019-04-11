Prices of new apartments in Prague keep rising
Novinky.cz reports that the prices of newly-built flats in the city, continue to rise. It is currently impossible to get a smaller sized 2+kk newly-built flat, with an area between 48 and 55 sq.m., for less than CZK 4 million.
Prices for bigger, 3+kk flats begin at around CZK 5 million. In many cases, these flats are available in the Prague 9 and Prague 10 districts, which remain the most affordable in the city.
Prospective flat buyers would be better off buying an older flat and reconstructing it, according to experts, as these flats are still available for significantly lower prices.
- Login to post comments
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny!
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny! Explore the Czech Republic's beer scene. From small breweries to cool pubs and bars where you can enjoy the country's top seller. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with The Pivo Project.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.