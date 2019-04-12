Friday, 12 April 2019

Cabinet wants to promote Koudelka again

Prague Daily Monitor |
Czech Television reports that the cabinet is thinking of nominating Michal Koudelka, the head of the Security Information Service (BIS), for a promotion to the rank of General, for the third time. The cabinet is expected to meet on Monday, to discuss the issue.

Koudelka, who has been nominated to the rank twice before, has seen President Milos Zeman refuse to promote him, over objections to the BIS' criticism of Russia and China. According to Denik N, President Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek ruled out any change in the President's opinion, should Koudelka be nominated to the position again.