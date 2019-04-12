Friday, 12 April 2019

Culture Ministry gives Kotva its heritage tag back

Prague Daily Monitor |
12 April 2019

The Ministry of Culture announced on its website on Thursday that it had once again recognised the historical, brutalist shopping centre Kotva in Prague, as part of the country's protected cultural heritage.

The building, which was built in the 1970s and designed by the husband and wife architect duo of Vladimir and Vera Machonin, represents a high-point in the city's brutalist architectural history.

It was first recognised as a protected cultural monument in the Fall of 2018. However, after the ownership of the building changed hands, the Ministry revoked the decision, till the new owner re-applied for the status.