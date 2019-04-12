Friday, 12 April 2019

Foreign Police stop van with 13 refugees on D1

Prague Daily Monitor |
Czech Television reports that the Foreign Police, acting on a tip off, stopped a white transport van bearing British license plates with 13 refugees hiding inside it, on the D1 Highway.

The incident took place on Thursday morning and the van was stopped at the 162 k.m. distance marker, in the Vysocina region. Amongst the 13 refugees, were a number of young children.

The Lithuanian driver of the van will probably be charged with people smuggling. It is not clear where the refugees are from. Inquiries continue into the matter.