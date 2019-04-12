Foreign Police stop van with 13 refugees on D1
Czech Television reports that the Foreign Police, acting on a tip off, stopped a white transport van bearing British license plates with 13 refugees hiding inside it, on the D1 Highway.
The incident took place on Thursday morning and the van was stopped at the 162 k.m. distance marker, in the Vysocina region. Amongst the 13 refugees, were a number of young children.
The Lithuanian driver of the van will probably be charged with people smuggling. It is not clear where the refugees are from. Inquiries continue into the matter.
- Login to post comments
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny!
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny! Explore the Czech Republic's beer scene. From small breweries to cool pubs and bars where you can enjoy the country's top seller. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with The Pivo Project.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.