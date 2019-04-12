Friday, 12 April 2019

Zeman welcomes Croatian President at Prague Castle

Prague Daily Monitor |
12 April 2019

President Milos Zeman welcomed Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, the Croatian President, who is on a two-day state visit to the Czech Republic, at Prague Castle, on Thursday. Kitarovic, who was accompanied by her husband, met with Zeman and his spouse and other cabinet ministers in the morning.

According to Hrad.cz, Zeman and Kitarovic discussed China, Balkan integration and trade between Croatia and Czechia, amongst other issues. Kitarovic also met with Radek Vondracek (ANO), the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and Jaroslav Kubera (ODS), the Chairman of the Senate.