David Smoljak wins Prague 9 Senate runoff
Screenwriter David Smoljak (STAN) won a runoff against long-time Prague 9 Mayor and ODS candidate Jan Jarolim, for the Prague 9 senatorial seat, over the weekend. Smoljak won comfortably with 59.5% of the vote and Jarolim managed only 40.5% of the vote.
The turnout was a dismal 11.45%, much lower than the first round, which was held the previous weekend. Smoljak will replace ANO Senator Zuzana Baudysova, who stepped down in January, due to health reasons. Smoljak will serve out the remainder of her original term.
STAN will now have the largest caucus in the Senate, with Smoljak's election, but there are no plans to challenge Jaroslav Kubera's (ODS) position as Chair, as yet.
