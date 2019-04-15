Monday, 15 April 2019

Dispute within Prague's ruling coalition is out in the open

Prague Daily Monitor |
15 April 2019

Zdeněk Hřib (Pirates), Prague's Mayor, wrote an open letter to his coalition partner Jiří Pospíšil (TOP 09), the leader of the Spojené síly alliance, criticizing his recent comments about the coalition.

Pospíšil had earlier accused the Pirates of unfair play over their proposals to tax unoccupied apartments and their attempts to change the composition of the Supervisory Board of the city's gas company, Pražská plynárenská. Hřib also criticized Pospíšil's attempts to politicize their differences, in his campaign for the upcoming European elections.