Monday, 15 April 2019

Driver of migrant van in jail in Brno

Czech Television reports that the Latvian driver of the van, which was stopped on the D1 Highway, on Thursday morning, carrying 13 Iraqi refugees who had crossed the border illegally, is in jail in Brno.

Dana Cirtkova, a spokesperson for the police, said that some of the 13 refugees were returned to Slovakia, while the others had been transferred to detention camps in Vysni Lhoty and Bela Jezova. The refugees boarded the van in Romania and were being transported to the United Kingdom.