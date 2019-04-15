Monday, 15 April 2019

Support for Pirates and ANO continues to grow

Prague Daily Monitor |
15 April 2019

The latest political opinion polls conducted by Kantar CZ, for Czech Television, show that support for ANO and the Pirate Party continues to rise, at the cost of support for a number of other parties.

Based on polling for March 2019, ANO would win a third of the vote, followed by the Pirates with 19% of the vote. This is significantly higher than the figures for February 2019 and the actual figures from the Parliamentary elections in 2017.

ODS with 13.5% rounds off the top three, with CSSD, KSCM, SPD and KDU-CSL all hovering around the 5-6% mark. TOP 09 and STAN would not make it into parliament.