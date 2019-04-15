Support for Pirates and ANO continues to grow
The latest political opinion polls conducted by Kantar CZ, for Czech Television, show that support for ANO and the Pirate Party continues to rise, at the cost of support for a number of other parties.
Based on polling for March 2019, ANO would win a third of the vote, followed by the Pirates with 19% of the vote. This is significantly higher than the figures for February 2019 and the actual figures from the Parliamentary elections in 2017.
ODS with 13.5% rounds off the top three, with CSSD, KSCM, SPD and KDU-CSL all hovering around the 5-6% mark. TOP 09 and STAN would not make it into parliament.
- Login to post comments
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny!
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny! Explore the Czech Republic's beer scene. From small breweries to cool pubs and bars where you can enjoy the country's top seller. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with The Pivo Project.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.