Vít Rakušan takes over as new Chairman of STAN

Prague Daily Monitor |
15 April 2019

Vit Rakusan, the First Vice Chairman of STAN, the party of mayors and independents, was voted in as the party's new Chairman, over the weekend. Rakusan will take over from Petr Gadzik, who announced he was stepping down from the role, at the end of 2018.

According to Czech Television, Rakusan, who is also the Mayor of Kolin, an MP and a Regional Representative, will give up the Mayor's post, as he concentrates on STAN's campaign for the upcoming regional elections.