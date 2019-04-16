Tuesday, 16 April 2019

Ťok to quit politics completely

Outgoing Transport Minister Dan Ťok (ANO) will not only finish his term as minister at the end of April, but also resigned from the Chamber of Deputies, as he gave up his responsibilities as an MP, on Monday.

According to Czech Television, Ťok will be replaced by Iva Kalatova, from the Karlovy Vary regional chapter of ANO and current Mayor of the town of Rotava, in West Bohemia, on the German border. Kalatova is expected to be sworn in as an MP, on Tuesday.