Tuesday, 16 April 2019

Czech GDP slows to 2.9%

Prague Daily Monitor |
16 April 2019

Figures released by the Czech Statistical Office (CSU), confirm that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Czech Republic, slowed to 2.9%, in 2018, from a pace-setting 4.5%, in 2017.

The Czech Republic's GDP growth in 2018, was the thirteenth fastest in Europe, but paled in comparison to Ireland and Malta, which grew at approximately 6.5%. Czech GDP growth was higher than the average for the European Union's 28 member states at 1.9%, and Germany's GDP growth in 2018.