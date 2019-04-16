Czech GDP slows to 2.9%
Figures released by the Czech Statistical Office (CSU), confirm that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Czech Republic, slowed to 2.9%, in 2018, from a pace-setting 4.5%, in 2017.
The Czech Republic's GDP growth in 2018, was the thirteenth fastest in Europe, but paled in comparison to Ireland and Malta, which grew at approximately 6.5%. Czech GDP growth was higher than the average for the European Union's 28 member states at 1.9%, and Germany's GDP growth in 2018.
- Login to post comments
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny!
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny! Explore the Czech Republic's beer scene. From small breweries to cool pubs and bars where you can enjoy the country's top seller. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with The Pivo Project.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.