Vietnamese PM on official visit to Czechia
The Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc will be in Prague, on an official visit from April 16th to 18th. According to Vlada.cz, Nguyen will meet with Prime Minister Andre Babis (ANO) on the morning of Wednesday April 17th, to discuss the strengthening of economic relations between the two nations, at Straka Academy, Babis’ office.
Both PMs will then attend the Czech-Vietnamese Business and Investment Forum, to be held at the Hilton Hotel, later in the day.
