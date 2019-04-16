Zeman meets new ministers at Lány Chateau
President Miloš Zeman met with future Transport Minister Vladimír Kremlík and future Industry Minister Karel Havlíček, at the Lány Chateau, on Monday. Both were nominated by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO), last week, to replace Dan Ťok and Marta Nováková, from his party, as ministers.
According to Jiří Ovčáček, Zeman's spokesman, the President approved the choice of ministers and will formally appoint them on April 30th, at 2 P.M., in a swearing-in ceremony, at Prague Castle.
