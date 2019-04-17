Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Deputy Defence Minister Landovský to be new Ambassador to NATO

Prague Daily Monitor |
17 April 2019

Jakub Landovsky (CSSD), who is currently a Deputy Defence Minister, will shortly be appointed the new Czech Permanent Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), in Brussels.

This was told to the media by Lubomir Metnar (ANO), the Defence Minister, after his meeting with German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, in Berlin, on Monday.

It is expected that Landovsky will replace Ambassador Jiri Sedivy, who has been the Permanent Representative to NATO, since 2012, in the Fall.