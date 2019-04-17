Drought like situation predicted for April
Novinky.cz reports that meteorologists from the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU), are expecting a record dry April and a drought, if it doesn’t rain significantly, in the second half of the month.
With above-average temperatures and strong winds expected in the coming days, it seems more and more unlikely that rain over the next fortnight, will make up for one of the driest Aprils on record. A drought will severely impact the ecosystem, still reeling from last year's drought.
