Rakušan will quit as Mayor of Kolín in June
Vit Rakusan, the new leader of STAN, the party of mayors and independents, will resign his position as Mayor of Kolin, on June 24th, according to information he posted on his Facebook page. Rakusan will be replaced as Mayor, by his party colleague and current Deputy Mayor Michael Kaspar, who confirmed the news.
Rakusan will however continue to remain a member of the city council and keep his role in the city assembly, according to Czech Television.
