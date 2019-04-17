Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Vietnamese PM begins visit

17 April 2019

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived in Prague, for an official visit. Nguyen was met at the airport by Deputy Foreign Minister Martin Tlapa, on Tuesday afternoon.

Nguyen will meet Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO), the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Radek Vondracek (ANO) and President Milos Zeman, on Wednesday. Babis and Nguyen will also attend the Czech-Vietnamese Business and Investment Forum, on Wednesday. This is their second meeting this year.