Thursday, 18 April 2019

EU approves Liberty House's purchase of ArcelorMittal's Czech and European assets

Prague Daily Monitor |
The European Commission announced in a press release on Wednesday, that it had approved under the EU Merger Regulation, Liberty House Group's purchases of several ArcelorMittal steel plants, sold under commitments made by ArcelorMittal in order to buy Ilva.

Liberty House will acquire integrated steelworks in Galati, Romania and Ostrava, Czechia as well as finishing plants in Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and North Macedonia, from ArcelorMittal.