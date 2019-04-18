Thursday, 18 April 2019

Mortgage rate drops in March 2019

Prague Daily Monitor |
The average mortgage rate fell in March 2019 to 2.9%, from 2.99%, in February 2019. According to Czech Television, based on data released by Fincentra Hypoindex, this is the biggest monthly fall, since March 2015. The lowest recorded rate was 1.77% in December 2016, and the figure has consistently risen since then.

While experts feel that interest rates may decline slightly in the coming months, property prices only continue to rise and the number of transactions and properties available on the market, continues to decline.